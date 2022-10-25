Although her time on new reality TV series The Real Love Boat was short, contestant Sari-Ella Thaiday made waves for her bubbly personality and her witty one-liners.

While she agreed to go on the show to find love, the Erub, Saibai and Yidinji woman found it was also an opportunity to represent her culture.

Thaiday’s debut on The Real Love Boat made her the first Torres Strait woman to feature on a reality dating show.

“That was the biggest thing in my head that I was wanting to go for, obviously my own reasons finding love,” Thaiday said.

“And then the second one was being that representation that was so important and I was just like regardless if anything bad happens well or it doesn’t go the way that I want it to, I’m still going to be achieving that.

“Words can’t even really begin to describe how excited I was to be a First Nations person getting involved in a mainstream television event.”

On the show Thaiday confessed to having never been in love.

She said it could come down to the way she communicates as a First Nations woman.

“I think I’m just a little closed off at times…I just don’t necessarily mingle with people as much as a lot of others would,” she said.

“Both my families are Indigenous so the way that we talk is always going to be a little different.

@sari_ella_thaiday turned my iconic reality tv line into a tiktok sound hahah ♬ original sound – Sari

“So people are always going to perceive me in a different type of way, it does change the way that you communicate with people.”

Despite being unlucky in love on the show, Thaiday comes away after having made audiences crack up at her brutally honest comments and self-confidence.

Her iconic line ‘the game plan was to look hot today basically and I do, I look smoking’ has already been turned into a tiktok sound trend.

Thaiday confessed she is very open and honest in real life.

“Look I can be pretty honest so at times people don’t necessarily like honesty,” she said.

“But I just kind of thought, you know what, if it’s on my mind I’m gonna say it.

“I know that the things that I say, people find funny so it’s just a matter of just being myself on the show and answering every question they gave me with complete honesty.”

Although she didn’t find love on the show, Thaiday said she is happy to sit back and take life naturally as it comes.

The Real Love Boat is available to watch on 10Play.