Being able to write articles to inspire and uplift is a blessing, it is a motivating factor for me particularly on days when I struggle to find positives or when it just feels like it is all a bit too much.

You know what the reality is no matter how positive we are, we are all going to be prone to days whereby life is a challenge that gets us down and on these days we really need to provide ourselves permission to recognise that “its okay to not be okay”.

Its normal to have days like this and there is quote I love by Mooji “Feelings are just like visitors, let them come and go”.

Just like visitors, emotions of a negative day or moment in time will eventually pass and from that experience we will find a newfound strength, maybe not straight away but in time it will teach us something about ourselves that may have previously been unknown to us.

Like all of us, I have to work hard some days to find positivity and I’ve very much learnt to allow myself to sit with the discomfort, as I know it will pass and in that moment in time ensure I am present enough to recognise its okay not to be okay, simply put its just exemplifies I am human.

Here are a few tips I thought I’d share that you can apply when you are having one of these days:

Allow yourself to feel & sit with your emotions a difficult one to do but important you don’t activate avoidance mode. You need to learn to sit with the discomfort to allow yourself to grow, so give yourself the space to work through your feelings and unpack them.

Be kind, non-judgemental & patient with yourself it is often easier to apply this to others around us but viewing ourselves through a negative lens will only amplify the negative emotions we are attempting to sit with & work through. No negative self-talk allowed, instead be mindful to pick your words, thoughts and actions.

Consent to ridding yourself of any shame you feel, don't go feeling ashamed that you are having a bad day, as holding onto this shame will reinforce any negative belief systems we hold. Instead put a positive spin on it and remind yourself that its okay to be human, its not a sign of weakness as its okay not to be okay and that the feeling will eventually pass. More we do this, the easier it becomes and this will become our new default setting, but it takes time so keep at it.

Growth is challenging whether it be personal and or professional but it is necessary, just like admitting we are not okay, as uttering those words exposes our vulnerabilities.

So, at this point I want to re-emphasise that its normal to have days or moments in time when we struggle, it just means you are human.