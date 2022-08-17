Senior Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram says Orange City Council failed to properly consult with the local Indigenous community about a proposed mountain bike trail on Gaanha-bula (Mount Canobolas).

Uncle Neil said the majority of the community, including the Gaanha-bula Action Group, opposed the project.

In 2021 the council contracted independent surveys along Gaanha-bula with stakeholders and Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council to identify Indigenous sites and assess the commercial viability of the track.

“The plan was to ensure that they consulted with elders and Aboriginal communities,” Uncle Neil said.

“We put in place the registered Aboriginal parties to participate in whatever survey they do.

“Apex (the independent surveyors) went ahead without including or consulting with our RAPS.

“There was no consultation whatsoever and we’d be trying and trying and trying to get consultation, but it never did happen.”

The report found one Indigenous site, a finding disputed by Uncle Neil.

Following feedback from local elders the council has taken on their concerns, conceding the existence of multiple sacred sites on the mountain.

“We’ve done some consultation and engagement but before we go any further I think we’ll have to definitely do more,” Orange City Council communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond said.

“We have understood that for a while.”

Mr Redmond said greater engagement with Indigenous groups would be undertaken before progressing the track.

In NSW Parliament last Wednesday Green MLC Sue Higginson presented a motion encouraging the State Government to reopen conversation with Indigenous stakeholders in Orange.

It also called for Gaanha-bula to be formally recognised as a sacred site.

Orange MP Phil Donato said the motion was disappointing.

While distancing himself from the council’s management of the proposal, Mr Donato said reopening discussions would cause unnecessary delays.

“I understand that there’s sensitive issues in relation that has been raised by the local land council and the indigenous community,” he said.

“We’re talking about a balanced approach here, and something that would reinvest money into preserving, managing, looking after the mountain, as well as creating Indigenous jobs.

“We could have both, we could have areas declared sensitive areas, no-go areas areas where the trails might go and then we can have other areas where there where there aren’t those things.

“If it gets cancelled, or if it ends up not proceeding, it’d be a real shame because like I said, it would also allow for a lot of Indigenous stuff.”

Orange Local Aboriginal Land council did not respond before time of publication.