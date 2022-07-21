Wonnarua weightlifter and new father Brandon Wakeling says he is “100 per cent” focused on taking home a medal for Australia at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Wakeling will be participating in the weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham commencing on July 28, 2022.

In recent performances, Brandon placed 7th in the 69kg division at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games before making his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where he finished 13th in the 73kg. He was the second Indigenous Australian to lift at the Olympic Games.

Wakeling said he wass confident his prior experience with many of the world’s biggest stages had put him in good stead to medal.

“My Olympic experience is an invaluable experience that is hard to emulate due to the magnitude of the event,” he said.

“These big stage events help with being able to handle the pressure in future big events, where the bright lights and thousands of eyes are watching.

“I feel I have ticked off the bucket list of events to have participated in which was my first Commonwealth Games and Olympic.

“Now I’m purely after a medal, 100 percent.”

Wakeling said his training has focused on reducing the risk of injury while also allowing him to be at home as often as he could for his eight-month-old daughter, Peyton.

“I feel very grateful to be in the spot I’m in,” he said.

“To do this year after year is something I don’t take for granted as elite level of sports is hard to not only reach, but to maintain.”

When Wakeling isn’t training for world events, he spends his time working within the local Indigenous community as an ambassador for Deadly Choices.

The role sees him representing the mob through a number of community events each month, engaging with youth, and creating hilarious TikToks to promote health messaging.

“Hopefully through this I can inspire the younger community to chase their dreams, and also to share the importance I have found in education whilst being an elite athlete,” Wakeling said.

Wakeling said it was important to bring Indigenous representation to a sport which hasn’t seen much Indigenous representation throughout history.

He is determined to see the number of Indigenous Olympic athletes grow steadily over the years as representation and awareness become more accessible to Indigenous communities across the country.

When asked if he has any advice to young people who are unsure which path they want to take in life, Wakeling said: “follow what you love to do, don’t follow what the crowd is doing because it’s simply a path that everyone follows”.

“Don’t be afraid to step out and take a risk in pursing what you’re passionate about,” he said.