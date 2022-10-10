Dennis Hogan has claimed the IBO super-welterweight world championship from Sam Eggington in a marathon 12-round contest at Australia’s first Festival of Boxing hosted by No Limit Boxing.

The Irishman’s victory wrapped up the 12-hour, 19 fight event with a majority 116-112, 116-112, 114-114 victory at Newcastle Entertainment Centre hosted by Indigenous trio of brothers Matt, Trent and former NRL star George Rose.

The packed crowd hung around until near to midnight to see the night play out.

Initially penned as a 20-fight day-long card, it could have run into the early hours of the morning if not for the withdrawals of Paulo Aokuso and Faris Chevaliar.

Sharnel Dargan’s bout was arguably the most exciting, going blow for crunching blow in tandem with Kuwait-Kiwi fighter Ayisha Abeid.

The 29-year-old Mununjali woman was unlucky to record her first career loss i, a split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48).

“Dargen’s fight was was unbelievable,” Rose said.

“It could have gone either way, but I really like Aisha Aveda as well.

“(Abeid) turns up and has a crack and every time Chanel has a fight, it’s an exciting fight.”

Earlier on Yuin and Dharawal woman Tywarna Campbell retained her Australian super featherweight title in a blood-soaked affair.

All in all it was a grand success for the boxing promoter family.

“(It was) a long day, a very long day of fights,” Rose said.

“All the exciting fights pushed me through, it was bloody awesome.”

It has been a swift journey to the top for No Limit.

From humble beginnings as a regionally-focused company backing grassroots fights the brothers have quickly grown their company to be the foremost boxing company in the country.

Next up for No Limit is another fight night in November before travelling to Las Vegas with Tim Tszyu to face American Jermell Charlo for the super welterweight world title on January 28.

As for 20 back-to-back fights, No Limit is already dreaming bigger.

“Let’s go for 30, let’s go for 40,” Rose said.

“I do think it is something that we can build on.

“We like to push the boundaries and try new stuff, so that could be something that we’re going to try and make better next time around.”

SUPER SATURDAY FULL CARD

Main Card

Dennis Hogan def. Sam Eggington (Majority 116-112, 116-112, 114-114)

Nikita Tzyu def. Darkon Dryden (TKO third round)

Sam Goodman def. Jason Cooper (99-91, 99-91, 100-94)

Cody Beeken def. Lachie Higgins (58-56, 60-54, 58-56)

Darragh Foley def. Blake Minto Foley – IBO International Light Welterweight title (98-92, 96-94, 97-93)

Shanell Dargan vs. Ayisha Abied (Majority 48-47, 48-47, 47-48)

Prelimary fights

Jayde Mitchell def. Mark Lucas (Majority 58-56, 48-45, 57-57)

Ella Boot def. Zoe Putorak (80-72, 79-73, 78-74)

Amber Amelia def. Danni Mace (TKO first round)

Louis Marsters def. Richie Fa’aoso (Retired)

Tywarna Campbell def. Jessica Adams – Australian Super Featherweight title (49- 46, 49-46, 48-47)

Antonia Talivaa def. George Peterson (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)

Sarah Watt def. Ashleigh Sims (49- 46, 49-46, 48-47)

Early preliminary fights

David Light def. Vikas Singh (TKO second round)

Bailey Mannix def. Dan Murray (60-54 58-56 59-55)

Jason Fawcett def. Jayden Riddle (Majority 39-37, 39-37, 38-38)

Brianna Harrison def. Tylisha Turner (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Bryce Jones def. Hector Tapueluelu ( TKO)

Jack Tresidder def. Daniel Harwood (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)