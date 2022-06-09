Wungening Aboriginal Corporation, a community-controlled organisation providing culturally secure services to Aboriginal people in Perth, was honoured with a national Indigenous Governance Award on Wednesday night.

Chief executive Daniel Morrison and board members Violet Bacon and Christine Clinch accepted the award for the large organisation category at a ceremony on Gadigal country in Sydney.

The Indigenous Governance Awards, run by Reconciliation Australia, recognise Aboriginal-led organisations or initiatives which work in culturally-informed ways to drive positive and lasting change for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Wungening Aboriginal Corporation described the award as a “significant milestone” in a more than 30-year journey based on the principle that services for Aboriginal people should be led by Aboriginal people.

Mr Morrison said the award brought attention to the important work of all Aboriginal-led organisations.

“Awards like this one are special, and so important in highlighting the incredible work being done by Aboriginal led organisations across this nation,” he said.

“Wungening is incredibly proud to accept this award on behalf of the hundreds of staff, the thousands of clients we work with, and the Noongar community we represent from Perth.

“We are proof that Aboriginal led programs and organisations are not only capable of achieving great results for our communities but will excel at it because of the understanding we bring to our work.”

Wungening spans the Perth Metropolitan region, across 14 different locations, with a workforce of more than 240 staff, more than 40 per cent of whom are Aboriginal.

The organisation provides social services including counselling, outreach support, child protection programs, accommodation for people experiencing homelessness or escaping family and domestic violence, and prison support programs.

Wungening has also expanded to include a research and evaluation team.