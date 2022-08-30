A respected Pilbara Elder has urged the WA Government to tear up a 19-year-old industry deal amid growing concerns Traditional Owners have limited power to stop destruction of sacred sites on Murujuga.

Yindjibarndi Elder Tootsie Daniel on Tuesday said the Burrup and Maitland Industrial Estate Agreement needed to be modernised to give Traditional Owners more say to protect Murujuga and it’s World Heritage-nominated rock art.

Her comments come after The Australian on Monday revealed Perdaman had shut down requests from the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation circle of Elders, of which Ms Daniel is a member, to not disturb rock art and sacred sites for its proposed $4.5bn fertiliser plant.

Perdaman told MAC this was not an option, leaving the circle of Elders to compromise on a deal to relocate several cultural sites, including potentially an important wagari thalu (fish increase site).

“If Perdaman had ever spoken to me, I would have told them to leave all the rock art right there because all those things are very spiritual and very much alive,” Ms Daniel said.

“You can’t build something ontop of the sites where they want to put the plant, I don’t want them to put it there and disturb the sites.

“Somebody will get punished if they’re moving it.”

Ms Daniel said the fertiliser plant and all future industry should be moved to neraby Maitland Industrial Estate.

Perdaman has argued the site on Murujuga is necessary as proximity to infrastructure such as a port and gas reduces costs to make the project economically viable.

The Maitland Industrial Estate 35km southeast by road is advertised by the WA Government as a site suitable for a urea plant with readily-available gas via the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline which runs through it.

MAC has no power to stop Perdaman’s plant, but Perdaman has engaged the Traditional Owner body on heritage matters and MAC has publicly praised the company’s negotiations.

In a June letter revealed by The Australian, Mr Jeffries derided the power imbalance on Murujuga between Traditional Owners and industry supported by the WA Government.

Earlier this year Traditional Owners raised concern about “gag clauses” they said were preventing them from raising concerns about the rock art.

Approval for the impact on cultural sites was granted by the WA Government through the same process which allowed the destruction of Juukan Gorge.

WA State Development Minister Roger Cook and Perdaman were contacted for comment.