Australian music legend Gurrumul will be posthumously inducted into the National Indigeous Music Awards hall of fame on Saturday night.

The Yolngu legend who was part of Yothu Yindi and Saltwater Band was widely recognised as one of the most commercially successful Indigenous artists until his death in 2017, aged 46.

His 2008 solo album gained global acclaim and sold more than 200,000 copies.

His induction into the NIMA hall of fame will be accompanied by a tribute from fellow Saltwater Band founder Manuel Dhurrkay.

Gurrumul’s legacy will also be honoured on Thursday with the first Darwin performance

of Buŋgul, a live celebration featuring the Darwin Symphony Orchestra.

The event will commemorate his life, culture and final masterpiece Djarimirri (Child Of The Rainbow) which was the first album in an Indigenous language to chart at #1.

Gurrumul’s name will join Warumpi Band, the late Archie Roach, Roger Knox, Kev Carmody and his former band Yothu Yindi in the NIMA hall of fame.

Recognition of the singer comes as the NIMAs returns to a live format for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The night will feature performances by Thelma Plum, King Stingray, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Birdz & Fred Leone, Yirrmal, J-MILLA and the Red Flag Dancers.

Leading this year’s NIMA finalist list is BARKAA, the Malyangapa and Barkindji woman and fast-rising star with four NIMA nominations.

Steven Oliver will host the event at the Darwin Ampitheatre from 7pm this Saturday.

Gurrumul’s induction will be celebrated with an exhibit at Melbourne’s Australian Music

Vault from this Friday with an essay penned by award-winning journalist Tracee Hutchison.