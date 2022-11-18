A stunning and unique display of Yolŋu augmented and virtual reality artwork has wowed visitors, staff and students at Charles Darwin University’s Waterfront campus.

In collaboration with Goŋ Wanhurr Indigenous Corporation, the University has launched InDigiMatha / the Indigenous digital tongue.

The display, which opened November 10, showcased a creative compilation of digitised paintings of freshwater and saltwater Country by Yolŋu Elders and artists.

All artists worked together through InDigiMatha’s Homeland Studio model which invites remote communities to curate and produce immersive cultural content.

InDigiMatha also presented at Purrumpa Festival in Adelaide in November.

Goŋ Wanhurr Indigenous Corporation manager Kevin Lucas said this digital showcase was all about collaborative culture on Yolŋu Country.

“Our unique approach has developed over the past seven years, and it starts with workshops on country in remote Homelands where we work with Elders to define the cultural stories the community is interested in exploring and then develop it into immersive storytelling,” Mr Lucas said.

“Developing opportunities for First Nations VET training and tertiary education pathways designed around our specialist approach to Arts and Heritage, is an important part of Goŋ Wanhurr’s vision. And it is an aspiration we share with CDU.”

The InDigiMatha event took flight at the First Nations Innovation Hub at the Charles Darwin University Waterfront campus.