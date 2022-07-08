Adam Briggs is getting behind his community and helping boost the output of First Nations musicians following the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

Supporting established and emerging artists who took a hit or had music-related projects come to a halt through the pandemic, the Adam Briggs Foundation’s Barpirdhila Grant hopes to get things back on track.

The $10,000 grant covers the production, studio hire and other third party costs that add up over time.

Funding is reserved for pre-existing projects, with half of all grants set aside to support female artists.

It’s me with my annual NAIDOC week miracle… together with my Board from @AdamBfoundation we’ve brought a new line of opportunities for blackfulla artists out here. Have a read and apply: https://t.co/slDuT3KL43 pic.twitter.com/shhhNDEZIQ — Senator Briggs (@Briggs) July 7, 2022

“This is intended for artists who need that little push to get their project off the ground, or that extra bit of help to bring that project to fruition,” Briggs said.

“A little bit of a hand can mean the difference between the world receiving a new voice and point of view or not.”

Briggs’ new foundation focuses on nurturing development, creating opportunity for and mentoring First Nations people in creative industries.

It follows a handful of pandemic-related initiatives backed by the rapper in recent years.

Briggs was a key member of the Australian performance industries #vaxthenation campaign and encouraged mob to #protectnan during last year’s vaccine rollouts.

The Barpirdhila grant judging panel includes Birri Gubba/Ugarem producer, editor and curator, Emily Nicol, Sony Music’s Damian Trotter, journalist and ARIA Awards judge Sosefina Fuamoli and funk outfit The Deans of Soul’s Linc Yow Yeh alongside Briggs.

The money comes courtesy of Sony Music Publishing, Australian Communities Foundation and VicHealth.

Applications are open on the Adam Briggs Foundation website until August 1.

Successful applicants will be announced in September.