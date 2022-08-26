Yorta Yorta Stolen Generations survivor Ian Hamm has called for WA to consider their own redress scheme for Stolen Generations survivors.

Speaking at the divestment ceremony for land returned to Sister Kate’s Home Kids Aboriginal Corporation on Thursday, Mr Hamm said all jurisdictions should consider reparations.

“I would encourage the government of Western Australia to think about redress for Stolen Generations people,” he said.

“Personally, I think every jurisdiction needs to look at the issue of redress.

“Look at where other states have been, learn from that and see if they can raise the bar even higher.”

WA and Queensland are the only two Australian jurisdictions without a compensation scheme in place.

In May of this year, Bringing Them Home WA, Yokai and Kimberley Stolen Generation Aboriginal Corporation launched a petition urging the WA government to follow other states and territories.

WA Greens MP Brad Pettitt also backed their petition in June of this year.

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said the government’s focus was on investing funds in Aboriginal spaces.

“Our focus is on trying to deliver, trying to close the gap and put money into education, into homes and into remote communities,” he said.

“Things like today is part of the whole reconciliation, reparation process, so today is a reparation measure in regards to the Stolen Generation.

“So we are looking at how we can help Indigenous people and Aboriginal people and this is part of that and as I say we have invested significant amount of money in the Aboriginal space.”

SKHKAC executive officer and WA Stolen Generations survivor Tjalaminu Mia said a WA redress scheme was necessary.

“It’s a long time coming, that’s all I can actually say from the essence of who I am as a Stolen Gen and a home kid,” she said.

“I’ve always said we’ve got to redress, redress, and that voice was a long time stating that.

“My brothers and sisters, all homies we encourage them to go down that path.”

Ms Mia said there were other reparation paths for Stolen Generations which could be made available.

“There’s a lot of ways you can have (reparations) right across the board,” she said.

“Country, we’re talking about languages, we’re talking about how we can find and connect and have cultural exchanges with our mob.

“Because we used to have such a respectful, rich culture around protocols and that was all destroyed.

“In a lot of ways we were a people interrupted in our own evolution.”

Mia reflected on her own time under the Native Welfare Act and how after it ended she was able to reconnect with her brothers, sisters and extended family.

She said the recently established bush block is a place for healing in the community as a collective.