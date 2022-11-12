Yothu Yindi and Thelma Plum will headline Tasmania’s newest camping festival, Pangaea Festival, in 2023.

It will be the first time Tasmanians will have the opportunity to see ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Yothu Yindi live at Pangaea after the COVID-19 forced organisers to postpone the first instalment of the event.

Following the release of her long-awaited single Backseat Of My Mind, Gumilaraay woman Thelma Plum will perform in Tasmania for the first time since her new EP Meanjin was released in August.

Joining Yothu Yindi and Thelma Plum will be a raft of other well-known artists including Alternative/Indie band Holy Holy, beatboxer and internet sensation Tom Thum, and Papua New Guinea-born R&B and future soul singer-songwriter NGAIIRE.

Yorta-Yorta and Kalkadoon artist Miss Kaninna will perform at Pangaea as will Yuwaalaraay man Warren Mason, who will facilitate a rich and safe space for storytelling through musical and cultural offerings.

First Nations creative arts and cultural workshops held by emerging and professional artists including Yothu Yindi and Caleb Nichols-Mansell are also on the schedule. Sessions will focus on sharing, storytelling and deep listening through music, arts, discussions, and ceremony to provide opportunities for cultural sharing and connection.

Palawa man Nathan Pitchford is working with Pangaea on cultural content as part of the event crew, with Trish Hodge and Craig Everett from NITA Education attending to facilitate Tasmanian Aboriginal cultural experiences.

Creative director Alison McCrindle said Pangaea Festival’s creators are passionate about acknowledging and incorporating the cultures of First Nations peoples.

“Pangaea is a sustainability model and with which we aim to create space for First Nations voices to be heard, to shine, to tell their story, share their knowledge and empower self-determination,” Ms McCrindle said.

“For us it is a small but significant way to acknowledge and respect the Palawa people of lutruwita, upon which we have lived most of our life.

“I am thankful and supportive of their continuing culture and connection to Country – the land, the air, the sea, their people and the generous sharing of this knowledge with Pangaea Festival.”

Ms McCrindle said the festival, which has been planned for years, aims to couple Indigenous knowledge with contemporary Australian society.

“Pangaea Festival has been developed over the last 3 years and is a culmination of many years of work in the events and arts industry between myself and partner Sean Le Rossignol,” she said.

“A very fundamental element of the development of Pangaea Festival came about from Indigenous Lifeworlds study I embarked on that exposed me to Palawa history, cultural ways of being and doing, inequalities in Australia, and the importance and value of Indigenous knowledge and its inclusion in today’s society.”

Popular Papua New Guinea First Nations artist NGAIIRE will be performing at the inaugural Pangaea Festival. Image: World Music Central.

Overall the multi-stage camping festival aims to provide an inspiring, comprehensive program of performances, music, play, workshops and activities for all ages with a program offering a diverse range of arts, culture, and sustainability activities and events.

Festival organisers have their environmental impact at front of mind, with the overall aim of becoming a carbon negative event through “implementing circular economy systems, closing material loops and decreasing (their) carbon footprint”.

“We believe social learning is paramount in the development and progress of our kind and towards a sustainable future together,” said Ms McCrindle.

“We’ve got a strong programme and an even stronger sustainability agenda.”

Pangaea Festival 2023 will be held held on a 200-acre bush and active farmland in Buckland, an hour north-east of Hobart on Tasmania’s east coast from February 3-6, 2023.

Tickets are now on sale.

Pangaea Festival 2023 Line-up