We first saw her on our television screens on The Real Love Boat, but Sari-Ella Thaiday is not shy of being in front of the camera.

Although her stint on the show was short, the Erub, Saibai and Yidinji woman is also a beauty TikToker who spends her time creating makeup and special effects videos online.

Although she’s amassed over 20,000 followers, Thaiday said her TikTok, born out of the pandemic restrictions, wasn’t a planned career move.

“I got into that line of work completely by accident really, it started out in COVID back in 2020 when we were all in lockdown,” she said.

“And that was when I downloaded TikTok and from there I just saw regular people were just posting videos of their everyday lives like makeup and stuff like that as well.

“And I thought hey I’m going to join in and I did and it just snowballed from there into what it is now.”

@sari_ella_thaiday I’ve wanted to dress up as one for so long now ♬ Take My Breath – The Weeknd

As a person of colour, Thaiday said it was great to be the representation she never saw growing up.

“You just never really see that representation particularly growing up,” she said.

“To always make that space and fill that gap of where we should be with everyone else, it feels great.

“People can now start to feel a little more included with everything that we do because they know that there’s someone out there that looks just like them.”

Representation is also part of the reason Thaiday opted to go on The Real Love Boat in the first place.

Her debut on the show made her the first Torres Strait woman to feature on a reality dating show.

“That was the biggest thing in my head that I was wanting to go for, obviously my own reasons finding love,” Thaiday said.

“And then the second one was being that representation that was so important and I was just like regardless if anything bad happens well or it doesn’t go the way that I want it to, I’m still going to be achieving that.

“Words can’t even really begin to describe how excited I was to be a First Nations person getting involved in a mainstream television event.”

Although she was unlucky in love, Thaiday said she will be continuing to film beauty and makeup videos on her TikTok and hopefully make people on the platform laugh.