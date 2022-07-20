On June 22, the NAIDOC Award recipients were announced, honouring the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

MADALAH nominated Alkira Hansen for the empowerment award, given to a person who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, empowerment, and cultural identity.

Alkira is supported to attend Guildford Grammar School as a Year 7 student and has her own business called Alkira Designs.

Alkira designs and creates her own key chains, lanyards, earrings and bookmarks with the vision to see all Indigenous kids across Australia wearing her designs with pride!

Alkira is an active member within the Indigenous community and attended our 2021 end of year sundowner to showcase and share these beautiful items with all in attendance.

We cannot wait to see Alkira’s leadership skills continue to grow throughout the remainder of her secondary school journey and beyond.

Alkira was the successful recipient and was awarded on the night for her commitment to sharing Aboriginal culture through her art designs.

MADALAH also nominated the band South Summit which includes MADALAH alumni Nehemiah Reuben, Joshua Trindall and Isaiah Reuben and, their two friends Fin and Nathan.

South Summit go out of their way to give back to the community including hosting a workshop at Casuarina Prison, to give musically inclined inmates some entertainment and comradery, and play at many events across Perth including the MADALAH graduation and MADALAH ball where we come together to celebrate and recognise the achievements of Indigenous students.

They have also reached half a million streams, featured in triple J’s unearthed artist of the week in February and their single Tired of Waiting is in full rotation on Triple J with the film clip on regular rotation on MTV.

In 2021 they signed a record deal and have recently toured around Australia!

South Summit were successful recipients of the artist award, an award recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

MADALAH are very proud of these inspiring leaders of the future.