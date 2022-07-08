The Indigenous presence in the techno and electronic dance scene is slowly amassing to a huge following.

With First Nations DJs and producers like Yarra, DJ Kiti and Harley James it’s not difficult to see why audiences love the atmosphere these musicians create.

DJ, producer and radio host, Yuggera woman dameeeela is just one of the talented First Nations creatives on the electronic scene.

Having warmed up stages for big acts like Tyler the Creator, Skepta, Charli XCX and Anderson Paak, dameeeela is no stranger to big crowds and thrilling atmospheres.

She recently released her highly-anticipated debut single The Shake Up featuring Tjaka and she’s hungry to create music which resonates with her audience and her own culture.

“My single The Shake Up I did with Tjaka who play electronic didgeridoo, and so I heard them play and I could just hear the techno song behind them,” dameeeela said.

“We just came together and made a song that was like that and now I’m playing it at the big white festivals and big white establishments!”

Her song The Shake Up combines the didgeridoo with electronic and techno sounds, a combination dameeela said is missed by many Indigenous and non-Indigenous listeners.

“There’s a really fun drop that takes you to the techno part so combining both is what has excited both mob and non-mob,” she said.

“Right at the end as well it was really important for me to just let it go with no backing track so you could just hear the boys playing the didgeridoo right at the end.

“Some people are like ‘whoa I barely even noticed that was going on the whole time’ and then they relisten to it again and they’re like ‘oh my god it was didgeridoo the whole time.'”

Before pulling out due to unforeseen circumstances, dameeeela was set to play at the NAIDOC Week Dance Party in Abbots Yard.

And while she loves the atmosphere of playing during NAIDOC Week, dameeeela said it’s not enough for some organisations to only engage with First Nations people during one week of the year.

naidoc makes it soo clear who doesn’t care at ALL 🤪 event companies, collectives, new lineups left right centre excluding us. artists who don’t care to take the week to listen or learn about how 250 years ago wyts wiped out 90% of the first ever civilisation & erasure is ongoing — ɐlıəɯɐp (@dameeeela) July 4, 2022

“The last couple of weeks is when everybody is sort of sliding into my DMs being like oh we want to do this,” she said.

“And I’m always like we can’t just do it for this week. We want to see this once a month or randomly a couple times this year.

“You can’t be just spotlighting us this one week…we want to see this ongoing support.

“And the NAIDOC theme this year is kind of asking people not just to show up this week…we’re waiting for you to show up for other things as well.”