Proud Bailai man Zachary McAllister-Yow Yeh has opened up on how he found his calling through fitness.

Coming from a line of incredible athletes like Kevin yow Yeh and Jharal yow Yeh, Mr McAllister-Yow Yeh decided he wanted to not only utilise a great gift, but also use it to help others find their quality of life.

Mr Mcallister-Yow Yeh dove into the fitness industry with no experience.

Soon he met Mark Knight from Knight Fitness who gave him an opportunity to do some unpaid work experience.

After a short time, they decided Zach was the perfect fit so the team moved forward and Zach gained his qualifications.

“I’ve seen not only how much I’ve affected people but also how much he’s (Mark Knight) affected the fitness industry, he’s changed the game for all the personal trainers here,” Mr McAllister said.

Five years on, Mr Mcallister-Yow Yeh has built a considerable client base and a fantastic reputation for himself among the community.

“This is something that was sort of handed to me on a silver platter that said take it now, otherwise it’s going to be gone,” Mr McAllister-Yow Yeh said.

Mr Mcallister-Yow Yeh said he one day wants to have his own practice where he could double down on the huge impact Knight Fitness has had on the community.